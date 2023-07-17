Chandrayaan to benefit entire humanity: Modi

New Delhi: The success of Chandrayaan augurs well for the entire humanity, PM Narendra Modi said, as he thanked his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering for his wishes on the launch of ISRO’s ambitious third lunar mission.

In a tweet, the Bhutanese PM said, “I rejoice with @ISRO and PM @narendramodi for successful launch of Chandrayaan-3… May India and humanity benefit immensely from this mission,” Tshering said.

Modi responded, “Indeed, success of Chandrayaan augurs well for the entire humanity.”

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which was launched on Friday, “will take up the exploration of the Moon where India’s first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1, left and in the process it will also look for resources that could sustain life” on the Earth’s natural satellite, Union space minister Jitendra Singh has said.

“Chandrayaan-1 was altogether a different mission as compared to all other space missions. This is because when India started its space journey in the early 1960s, then America was already busy with its Apollo manned missions to the Moon. Though the US had landed on the Moon decades ago, they had not found any evidence of water on the Moon in the past.”