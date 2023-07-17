UP: Om Prakash Rajbhar-led SBSP joins NDA alliance

In a boost to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, OBC leader Om Prakash Rajbhar announced his return to the National Democratic Alliance on Sunday following a meeting with Amit Shah.

A former BJP ally, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) founder had joined hands with the Samajwadi Party during the 2022 assembly election.

Wooing back Rajbhar, who has a huge influence among the Rajbhar community, will help the saffron party to strengthen its bases in UP, which has 80 LS seats.