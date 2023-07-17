Pak elections likely in Nov

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced that his government will hand over the reins to a caretaker administration before the completion of its term on August 12.

“Next month our government will complete its tenure, [but] we will leave before the completion of our tenure and an interim government will come in,” Sharif said while speaking at a government college in Sialkot on Sunday, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

General elections for the new government are likely to be conducted in November.

PM Sharif also hinted that his ousted elder brother, three-time Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Nawaz Sharif, may return to the electoral fray in the upcoming polls.