Senthilbalaji to be lodged in Puzhal Central prison

Tamilnadu Minister Senthilbalaji is being taken to Puzhal Central prison on being discharged from Kauvery Hospital, where he underwent by-pass surgery

It may be recalled that the Madras High Court on Friday held legal the Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and subsequent judicial custody granted by a lower court. Justice C V Karthikeyan, the third judge to hear the matter, following a Division Bench’s split verdict on a plea related to the Minister’s arrest, held legal the arrest and custody.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy had pronounced a split verdict on the Habeas Corpus petition filed by Megala, wife of Senthil Balaji.