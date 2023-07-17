Kejriwal thanks Kharge for party’s decision to oppose Delhi Ordinance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the party’s decision to oppose Delhi Ordinance.

CM Kejriwal called the ordinance “anti-India” and added that it ought to be “fought tooth and nail”. “Thank u Kharge ji for standing wid the people of Delhi. This ordinance is anti-India and anti-national and ought to be fought tooth and nail,” Kejriwal shared in a tweet.

Earlier today Kharge said that ‘no individual is bigger than the country’ on Congress’ decision to oppose the Delhi Ordinance, adding that if there is any attack on the Constitution/democracy, then it is our duty to unitedly fight against it.

“This is not about just one person. If the democracy and Constitution of the country suffer a blow, it becomes our responsibility to unite and work together to save democracy & Constitution. No individual is bigger than the country…,” Kharge said.