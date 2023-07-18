Senthilbalaji gets A class facilities in Puzhal Prison

More than 33 days after TN minister Senthilbalaji was arrested by the enforcement directorate in the early morning of 14 June, he was finally shifted to Puzhal prison on Monday. He was shifted from a private hospital in the city, where he underwent treatment for heart related ailment on Monday evening around 4.41 pm in an ambulance to Puzhal remand prison where he was lodged in A class facility, sources said. “Police team escorted the minister in ‘108’ ambulance. Senthilbalaji was sent to a prison hospital bed as per the advice from prison doctors. In the prison, Senthilbalaji who is currently a minister without portfolio will get A class prisoner’s facilities including a room, cot, chair, table, and a mattress besides food according to the recently revised food plan, ” sources said. Though the minister’s family questioned the arrest procedure adopted and power of ED to take custody of the accused, the court last week had ruled that he can be taken into custody for interrogation.