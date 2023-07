“Glad he broke his silence”: Tharoor after PM Modi speaks on Manipur

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said he was glad Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on the ongoing violence in Manipur but in the same breath demanded the PM to make a statement inside the Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP said, “Deeply concerned about the fact that Rime Minister Narendra Modi was silent for so long. None of us could understand it. We are very glad that he broke his silence, now we would like him to approach the issue in Parliament to discuss it…” He said that they want to discuss the situation in Manipur when PM speaks inside the Parliament. “The PM (Modi) has spoken outside the Parliament, to the media. I am very glad, he has at least raised his voice.Now, let him bring the voice to the Parliament itself,” said, Tharoor, a senior Congress MP.

Reacting to PM Modi’s statement in Parliament where he said that his “heart is filled with pain and anger” over the Manipur incident, Tharoor opined that the former should share his “anguish” with the other parliamentarians.