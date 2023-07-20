NCW condemns Manipur incident, takes suo moto cognizance

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday condemned the Manipur incident where two women being paraded naked on a road by a group of men went viral on social media. “NCW condemns the Manipur incident.

Taking suo moto cognizance. The DGP Manipur has been asked to promptly take appropriate action”, the NCW tweeted.

In addition, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said, “One main accused in the incident has been arrested and by the evening more culprits are likely to be arrested. We have also given a notice to Twitter against allowing the circulation of such videos on their platform. This is indeed shocking and the NCW has taken cognizance of the incident. Many such incidents are coming to light from Rajasthan and Manipur. I am in constant touch with the administration and the accused will be punished”.