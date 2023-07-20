Google Chat spaces can now have up to 50K members

Google has announced that it is increasing the number of members users can add to a space in Google Chat to 50,000. Earlier, only 8,000 members were allowed in Chat spaces, the company said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Tuesday. “This update is especially impactful for company-wide announcements, event-oriented spaces, large communities within companies, and support-related spaces.” With the new feature, the company aims to not only help increase connectivity and a sense of belonging but also create broader and more thriving communities within the organisations. Moreover, the tech giant introduced the ability to easily search for members within a space. “If a member is present, you can change their role and if a member is not present, you can add the member to the space,” it added. The features do not have admin control, and are available to all Google Workspace customers.