We need to give opportunities to Ishan, he plays aggressive cricket: Rohit

India skipper Rohit Sharma has high expectations from young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and indicated the 25-year-old limited-overs specialist will get more opportunities in Tests to harness his potential. Ishan made his Test debut against the West Indies in the first Test at Roseau, which India won by an innings and 141 runs, and Rohit said he was clearly impressed with Ishan’s keeping for the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja when the ball was turning copiously and bouncing as well. India play their second Test against the Caribbean side from Thursday and will hope to make a clean-sweep in the two-match series. Ishan making a good first impression in Tests, that too in an overseas Test, bodes well for the young player, especially when Rishabh Pant is out of the India side due to a horrific car accident suffered late last year. On how he sees Ishan’s first Test, especially when Rishabh is not a part of the India squad, Rohit said, ”Ishan is a very talented guy. We’ve seen it in the short career that he’s had for India. He recently made 200 runs in limited-overs (ODI against Bangladesh last December). He has the game and the talent and we have to harness that talent. ”So we need to give (him) opportunities. He’s a left-handed batter and likes to play a lot of aggressive cricket.” The captain also said he had spoken to Ishan on how he wanted the youngster to play his game. ”I have had a clear conversation with him on how I want him to play and have given him complete freedom. He has the game and if he wants a bit of freedom to express himself, then that is our job. We will do that with Ishan.” While Ishan got to bat only 20 deliveries as India declared its first innings, Rohit said he was thoroughly impressed with the player’s keeping skills, especially when the ball was turning a lot.