Reddit fixes elevated search error rates

Social discussion platform Reddit on Tuesday said that it has fixed an issue causing elevated search error rates that lasted for about three hours. The company acknowledged the issue early Tuesday and tweeted: “Investigating: We are currently investigating elevated search error rates.” About an hour later it posted: “Monitoring: A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results.” In an update, the platform said: “Resolved: This incident has been resolved.” Taking to Twitter several users reported the issue. While one user posted, “is Reddit down?”, another said: “Reddit search is already s*** as is, why has it been down for hours.” According to online outage monitor website Downdetector, 60 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 31 per cent while using the website, and 9 per cent with the server connection. Earlier this month, the social discussion platform had fixed the issue causing inaccurate active user counting. As per Downdetector, 48 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 45 per cent while using the website, and 6 per cent with the server connection.