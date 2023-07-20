Maamannan to stream on Netflix from July 27

Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, Udhayanidhi Stalin-starrer Maamannan has its OTT release on Netflix on July 27. With actors Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil playing prominent roles alongside Udhayanidhi Stalin, the other ensemble casts are Keerthy Suresh, Lal, Azhagam Perumal, Vijayakumar, Sunil Reddy, Geetha Kailasam and Raveena Ravi. The film hit the big screens on June 29. The music for the film is scored by AR Rahman. The editing is done by RK Selva and cinematography is handled by Theni Eswar. The film dives deeply into the subjects of caste, discrimination, and resistance. The plot revolves around Maamannan, who is an MLA and his son Athiveeran aka Veera, who decides to fight against discrimination after witnessing the unjust experiences that he and his father had to undergo.