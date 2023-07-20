What’s the latest on Project K?

There is eager wait for the glimpse of Rebel Star Prabhas’ most awaited global movie ‘Project K’. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, the film’s title and glimpse will be unveiled on July 20 at the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) 2023. The core team of the film will be present to unveil the glimpse and also to reveal what Project K is.

Now, ahead of Project K’s historic stint at the Comic-Con in San Diego, lead actor Prabhas landed in the USA, along with his ‘Baahubali’ co-star Rana Daggubati and the two were twinning in ‘Project K’ sweatshirts. They are seen standing in front of Hollywood Studio.

Project K is the most expensive Indian film for now. It is a multilingual sci-fi produced by Vyjayanthi Movies that complete their fifty glorious years in the history of filmmaking. India hasn’t witnessed such a big project with so many superstars and top-notch technicians working together.

Director Nag Ashwin took special care of the script and the movie is being made with world-class production standards. Technically, this movie is going to be another level.