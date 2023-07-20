Terror case: NIA raids 5 locations in Kashmir

Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at five locations in Kashmir in a case pertaining to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Overground Workers (OGWs) of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates or off-shoots operating under various pseudo names at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers.

The raids are still underway against newly floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed banned terrorist outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. The locations being raided by the NIA sleuths are residential premises of hybrid terrorists and OGWs linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several banned Kashmiri terrorist outfits.

Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations are also being raided. All these cadres and workers are being investigated for activities relating to terror, violence, and subversion in Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA suspects their involvement in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs, magnetic bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices, funds, narcotic substances and arms and ammunition. This is the NIA’s second raid in the case within 15 days.

The agency had conducted raids at five locations in South Kashmir on July 11. The places earlier searched by the NIA include three districts of Anantnag, Shopian, and Pulwama in the Kashmir valley. It led to the seizure of several digital devices containing massive incriminating data.

The Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case was registered suo moto by the NIA on June 21 last year. It relates to a physical and online conspiracy by the banned terror organisations to launch a series of violent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms.