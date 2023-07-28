Amit Shah flags-off Annamalai’s ‘Padayatra’ in TN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday flagged off six-month-long ‘Padayatra’ of the BJP Tamil Nadu State president K. Annamalai at the temple town Rameswaram. Amit Shah said that he bowed to the people of Tamil Nadu for the massive turnout at the launch of the ‘Padayatra’ title ‘En Mann, En Makkal’.A massive crowd turned out at the inaugural function at Rameswaram, the temple town of Tamil Nadu. BJP State President will cover all 234 assembly constituencies and the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the run upto the 2024 general elections. Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu Pon Radhakrishnan said that the Yatra will reverberate not only in Tamil Nadu but also in Kerala.