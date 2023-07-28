LS, RS adjourned till Monday

New Delhi: On the seventh day of the monsoon session of the parliament on Friday, the ruckus and war of words between the Treasury and Opposition over the prevailing situation in violence-scarred Manipur may stall proceedings in both Houses of Parliament.

Members of the INDIA bloc have been adamant on the demand that all listed businesses in both Houses be aside for a discussion on the Manipur situation.

They have also been insisting on a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the prevailing state of affairs in the Northeast state.

The Opposition members on Friday are also likely to push for the demand that the Lok Sabha Speaker set a date for voting on the no-confidence motion against the Centre.