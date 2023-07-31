Pak: 35 killed, 200 injured in suicide blast

Islamabad : At least 35 people were killed in a suicide bombing that took place on Sunday at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Bajaur’s Khar, reported Geo News. One of the prominent JUI-F leader killed in the blast included the local chairman, Maulana Ziaullah, reported Geo News. According to Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, the interim minister of information, more than 200 persons were injured in the explosion that occurred during a JUI-F leader’s speech. The injured are also being transported to Timergara and Peshawar, according to the district emergency officer, as per Geo News. Geo News is a Pakistani news channel launched in October 2002. Samiullah, a cameraman for Geo News, is one of the injured and has been taken to the Lower Dir district headquarter hospital since he is reportedly in severe condition. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has acknowledged that the first investigation indicated that the attack was a suicide bombing. He added that the bomb site is being used by the investigating teams to gather evidence. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued instructions to look into the incident and find individuals at fault, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. Major General Noor Wali Khan, IG Frontier Corps (FC), has arrived in Bajaur to monitor the situation. A rescue effort is currently being carried out by the security forces and other law enforcement agencies, and CMH Peshawar has been placed on notice. According to Abdul Jalil Khan, a spokesman for the JUI-F in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the explosion happened at about 4 pm, as Maulana Laeeq was giving a speech to the convention. Senator Abdul Rasheed and JUI-F MNA Maulana Jamaluddin were reportedly present at the convention, according to the province spokesperson. He confirmed that Tehsil Khar Amir Maulana Ziaullah of the JUI-F is among the deceased, according to Geo News. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the JUI-F, urged Shehba