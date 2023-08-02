Kovai car bomb: NIA arrests one more accused

Coimbatore: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another person in the ISISI–inspired car bomb blast case of Coimbatore, in which the prime accused was killed by the terror explosion triggered by a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Mohammed Idris allies Idris a resident of Coimbatore has been arrested on Wednesday for conspiring with other accused persons to commit the terror attack, which took place in front of the ancient Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwar temple at Eswaran Koil Street, Ukkadam in Coimbatore on 23 October . He is the 12th accused who has been arrested in the case by the agency.