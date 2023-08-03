Modi should visit Manipur, take steps to restore peace: Kharge to Prez

A delegation of INDIA alliance leaders led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Manipur and take measures to restore peace in the strife-hit northeastern State. The leaders also sought the intervention of the President on the issue.

Speaking to media after meeting the President, Kharge said, “Today a delegation of 31 MPs of the INDIA alliance met the President. We apprised her of the situation in Manipur based on the inputs of 21 MPs of the alliance who visited the state.” He said that the delegation also submitted a memorandum to the President on the incidents taking place there, especially the atrocities against women and how two women were stripped and paraded. It also elaborates on how over 5,000 houses were set on fire, more than 200 lives lost and over 500 injured. Around 60,000 have taken refuge in the relief camps, the Congress leader stated. “The people in relief camps are not getting proper water, food and there is no proper medical facility for the ill,” he highlighted.