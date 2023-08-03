Opposition leaders politicising Manipur issue: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday criticized the opposition parties for politicising the Manipur issue and accused them of “running away” from a discussion in Parliament on the issue. “Opposition leaders are not ready to discuss the Manipur issue, they are not taking part in the Parliament discussion. They are just running away from it, they don’t take the Parliament seriously. They can go to Manipur but they cannot go to Bengal and Rajasthan. They are only doing politics” Thakur said. The Union Minister also urged the opposition to participate in parliamentary discussions on bills, rather than opposing them. “Nothing will happen from opposing the bills that are being introduced. Instead, they (the opposition) should come to the Parliament and take part in the discussions. They will get to know a lot of things from this,” Thakur said. Senior Opposition leaders earlier today met President Draupadi Murmu and sought her intervention to establish peace and harmony in the state. “We urgently request your kind intervention to establish peace and harmony in the state without any further delay. Both the Union and state government must fulfil their duty to provide justice to the affected communities. We implore you to press upon the PM to urgently address the Parliament on the prevailing situation in Manipur, followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the matter,” read the memorandum submitted by the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A to President Murmu.