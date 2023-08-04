DMK legislators question Army for deleting tweet lauded by MK Stalin

Legislators of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu have questioned the Northern Command of the Indian Army for deleting a tweet congratulating Ignatius Delos Flora for becoming the first woman to reach the rank of Major General in the Military Nursing Service shortly after Chief Minister MK Stalin reposted it. On Wednesday morning, the Twitter handle of the Indian Army’s Northern Command congratulated Major General Ignatius Delos Flora, who hails from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, for becoming the first woman to achieve the prestigious rank in the esteemed Military Nursing Service.