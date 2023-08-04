Jayanthi celebrations in Kashi 

The Rigveda Samhita Havan and Chaturveda Parayanam held since a week on the Jayanthi celebrations of Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal concluded at Chetsingh Fort on the banks of Ganges in the presence Kanchi seer Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swami. The Rigveda Samhita Havan and Chaturveda Parayanam held since a week on the Jayanthi celebrations of Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal concluded at Chetsingh Fort on the banks of Ganges in the presence Kanchi seer Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swami.

Several Vedic scholars from Maharashtra, Andhra and North India congregated in the celebrations. Purnahuthi and Veda Swasti Vachanam was performed. His Holiness in his speech said that it was the Utsaham, Prerana and Ashirvadam of Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swami that such programmes are happening. His Holiness blessed devotees with Prasadams. Swarna Pada Puja was performed In the evening.