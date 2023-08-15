I-Day 2023: Prez Murmu pays tributes at National War Memorial

President Droupadi Murmu laid a wreath and paid tributes at the National War Memorial in the national capital on the occasion of77th Independence Day. Earlier, in her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, President Murmu on Monday said that “each one of us is an equal citizen, and each one of us has an equal opportunity, equal rights and equal duties in this land.” The President asserted that there is one identity above all– that is everyone is a citizen of India. In her address to the nation, President Murmu said, “My heartiest greetings to all of you on our 77th Independence Day! It is a glorious and auspicious occasion for all of us. I am overjoyed to see that festivity is in the air. It is a matter of delight as well as pride for us to see how everyone – children, youth and the elderly, in cities and villages, everywhere in India – is excited and preparing to celebrate this festival of our freedom. The people have been celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with great enthusiasm.”