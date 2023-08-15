Niger coup leaders willing to resolve standoff with ECOWAS

Niger, Aug 15: Coup leaders in Niger have said that they are willing to resolve a standoff with West Africa’s regional bloc through diplomacy, Al Jazeera reported citing a group of senior Nigerian Islamic scholars who have held a meeting with army leaders in Niamey. The visit comes at a time when the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is considering its options to restore civilian rule in Niger, including potential military intervention. ECOWAS’ decision comes after Niger President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in a coup d’etat by the presidential guard. ECOWAS Chairman and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu gave approval to delegation of Islamic scholars’ visit to Niamey, who had vowed to promote dialogue. The meeting between Islamic scholars and Niger’s military government leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani lasted several hours, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, who led the delegation, said, according to Al Jazeera report.