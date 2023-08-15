Constitution facing grave danger, says Kharge

On the occasion of Independence Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday hoisted the Tricolour at the party headquarters here and took a shot at the Centre saying that democracy and the Constitution were facing grave danger. Also present at the Congress headquarters were senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Meira Kumar, Ambika Soni, Salman Khurshid, as well as other members and workers. Addressing the attendants after hoisting the flag, Kharge said: “Nation building is a continuous process and our freedom fighters as well as our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru through their contribution have fulfilled the aspirations.” “But nowadays few people project in such way that no development was taking place. But that is not the case. When the British left India, there was nothing left and we were not capable of even manufacturing a needle,” the Congress leader said in an apparent jibe at he BJP and Prime MInister Narendra Modi. Kharge said that Nehru had established steel plants, created public sector units, cretaed employment opportunities for the youth of the nation. “He also established IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, space research institute ISRO and laid the foundation of atomic research in the country,” the Congress President said. He also hailed the role of late Prime Ministers Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi for the green revolution in the country and for ensuring food supplies in the country. Kharge also hailed the role of Indira Gandhi for changing the map of the world by creating Bangladesh. The Congress leader then highlighted the role of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for his contribution in Information and telecommunication sector and for bringing telecton revolution in the country.