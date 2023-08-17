10 tribal MLAs to boycott upcoming Manipur Assembly session

Due to security reasons, 10 tribal MLAs, who have been demanding separate administrations for tribals in Manipur, will boycott the state Assembly session scheduled to begin from August 21.

Spokesman of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), Ginza Vualzong said that tribal ministers, MLAs, as well as the general public, are scared of visiting the Meitei-dominated state capital of Imphal.

“None of the Ministers, MLAs and leaders belonging to the Kuki, Zomi and other tribal communities are willing to visit Imphal due to the security reasons. Hence they will boycott the session,” Vualzong said.