Woman awarded $1.2 bn in ‘Revenge Porn’ case

A jury awarded a Texas woman $1.2 billion after explicit images of her body were shared on porn websites by her ex-boyfriend. The woman who was named only by her initials DL in court documents filed a harassment lawsuit against her former partner in 2022, reported BBC. The woman filed her civil lawsuit in Harris County Civil Court in April 2022, alleging that her ex-boyfriend Marques Jamal Jackson had shared her nudes on fake Twitter, Facebook and YouTube profiles. In the petition, the woman said she began dating the accused in 2016. The two officially broke up in October 2021. The couple lived together in Chicago. The woman had shared intimate photos of herself with the defendant during the relationship. After their breakup, the accused posted the pictures on social media platforms and adult websites without her consent.