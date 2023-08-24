National awards: Pushpa, RRR make it big

In the 69th National Film awards announced today, Allu Arjun was chosen best actor for Pushpa and Devi Sri Prasad won the award for best music for the same. RRR won awards in six categories including best stunts, lyrics, choreography background score among others. Alia Bhatt won best actress award for Gangubhai Kathiawadi.

In Tamil, Srikanth Deva won special mention for his background score in non-feature film Karuvarai and Shreya Ghosal won best female singer for Iravin Nizhal.

The complete list of winners are…

Best Feature Film: Rocketry

Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files

Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files

Best Screenplay (Original): Nayattu

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Direction (Songs): Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Background Music):

Best Male Playback Singer: RRR

Best Female Playback Singer:

Best Lyrics:

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist):

Best Audiography (Sound Designer):

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track):

Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR

Best Cinematography:

Best Costume Design:

Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR

Best Production Design: Sardar Udham

Best Editing: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Make-up: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Stunt Choreography: RRR

Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan

Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Malayalam Film: Home

Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show

Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Telugu Film: Uppena

Best Haryanvi Film:

Best Dimasa Film:

Best Tulu Film:

Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala

Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho

Best Assamese Film: Anur

Best Meiteilon Film – Eikhoigi Yum

Best Odiya Film – Pratikshya