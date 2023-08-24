National awards: Pushpa, RRR make it big

In the 69th National Film awards announced today, Allu Arjun was chosen best actor for Pushpa and Devi Sri Prasad won the award for best music for the same. RRR won awards in six categories including best stunts, lyrics, choreography background score among others. Alia Bhatt won best actress award for Gangubhai Kathiawadi.
In Tamil, Srikanth Deva won special mention for his background score in non-feature film Karuvarai and Shreya Ghosal won best female singer for Iravin Nizhal.
The complete list of winners are…
Best Feature Film: Rocketry
Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files
Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi
Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files
Best Screenplay (Original): Nayattu
Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Music Direction (Songs): Pushpa
Best Music Direction (Background Music):
Best Male Playback Singer: RRR
Best Female Playback Singer:
Best Lyrics:
Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist):
Best Audiography (Sound Designer):
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track):
Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR
Best Cinematography:
Best Costume Design:
Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR
Best Production Design: Sardar Udham
Best Editing: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Make-up: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Stunt Choreography: RRR
Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan
Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham
Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie
Best Malayalam Film: Home
Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show
Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi
Best Telugu Film: Uppena
Best Haryanvi Film:
Best Dimasa Film:
Best Tulu Film:
Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala
Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho
Best Assamese Film: Anur
Best Meiteilon Film – Eikhoigi Yum
Best Odiya Film – Pratikshya