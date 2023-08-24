Proud, glad to be your partner: US hails India on moon landing

American politicians, newspapers and space research institutions hailed India Wednesday on the successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3 as the country entered the elite club of three other nations — United States, Russia and China — that have a rover on the lunar surface. In the process, India became the first country among the elite group to have its rover on the moon’s south pole region, which the Indian Space Research Organisation believes could have traces of water.

“Congratulations to India for the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the moon,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said on X, known as Twitter till recently.