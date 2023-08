Madambakkam under water after night rains

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Chennai last night accompanied thunder.

Many area including Tambaram, Pallavaram, Nanganallur, Guindy, Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani, T Nagar, Koyambedu saw heavy down-pour.

Reports say that Madambakkam near Tambaram saw knee-deep water at several residential area. People could not come out if their houses. People residing in Sudharshan Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Ramana Nagar among other areas saw water everywhere

Residents say many low-lying areas are inundated and in few places sewage has mixed with water. ‘We want officials to take immediate action’.