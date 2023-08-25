Modi receives rousing welcome in Greece

Athens: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome upon his arrival at the Hotel Grande Bretagne with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai,’ ‘Modi, Modi.’

After landing at the Athens International Airport, PM Modi reached his hotel, where he would be staying for his day long visit and met the Indian diaspora who were eagerly waiting for his arrival.

Outside the hotel, the Indian diaspora were ween waiving the tricolour and some of them were also beating drums to mark PM Modi’s visit, the first Indian Prime Minister in the last 40 years to visit the country.

The Indian community expressed their joy upon PM Modi’s arrival in Athens, Greece.

One of the Indian diaspora members said, “I am very happy that PM Modi is here. After 40 years, the PM came. last time, then-PM Indira Gandhi arrived in Greece. Narendra Modi has been the PM for the last 9 years and he made a good name for India in the world. I am very proud that PM Modi came.” Meanwhile, Sanjiv Kumar, a Businessman, staying in Greece for the past 26 years, said, “It was a great moment for us that PM Modi arrived in Athens. it gives us great pleasure. In the Greek community, we have a good name the ‘Indians’, always we have a good name. We are feeling very good. People love him.”

At the hotel, PM Modi interacted with children and their parents. A little girl offered PM Modi a Greek headdress and she also brieflt interacted with him showing him a painting she had prepared. The young girl also took a selfie with the Prime Minister.

Earlier today, the PM arrived in Athens and was welcomed by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis. PM Modi was also greeted with a ceremonial reception. His visit to Athens came after the Johannesburg’s visit, where he was attending the BRICS summit.