Madurai train mishap: Stalin announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia

Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in the train accident in Madurai. Taking to social media platform ‘X’ CM Stalin wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Madurai Railway junction where nine precious lives were lost in a train fire accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the deceased. To support the affected families, an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh will be provided.”

Earlier in the day, Southern Railway also announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rupees 2 lakh as financial help to the families of the deceased.