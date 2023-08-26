Railway safety commissioner to hold statutory inquiry into Madurai train fire

The Southern Railway on Saturday announced that a statutory inquiry will be held tomorrow regarding the fire in a railway coach in Madurai, which left nine people dead.

A M Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, will hold the inquiry on Sunday at the DRM’s conference Hall, Divisional Railway Manager’s office Complex, Madurai.

At least nine pilgrims bound for Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu met with a tragic end when a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment at the Madurai railway station in the small hours of Saturday, the Southern Railway said.