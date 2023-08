Following fire at a train near Madurai that claimed nine lives of UP pilgrims, Tamilnadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he has given instructions to the Madurai district collector Sangeetha and P Moorthy, Tamil Nadu Minister of Commercial Taxes, Registration Department to ensure that the injured receive the highest quality treatment at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital.

“All measures will be taken to transport the mortal remains of the deceased to their hometowns,” Stalin said.