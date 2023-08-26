Madurai train accident: UP CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased in the Madurai train accident on Saturday morning. The accident has claimed the lives of nine passengers from Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in the day, Southern Railway also announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased in the accident.

Yogi also expressed grief and offered condolences to the families of the deceased and instructed officials to coordinate with railway officials and make all necessary arrangements for the treatment of all the injured passengers belonging to UP.