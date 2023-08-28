India will become one of world’s top 3 economies: PM

New Delhi: India will become one of the world’s top three economies in this decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, after virtually distributing around 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations, under Rozgar Mela.

“India will become one of the world’s top three economies in this decade. When I give this guarantee, I will do that with full responsibility,” he said. Lauding the Jan Dhan scheme, which was launched on this day nine years ago, the Prime Minister said: “We launched Jan Dhan Yojana nine years ago on this day. Besides financial benefits, this scheme has played key role in job creation.”

“From food to pharma, from space to startups, it is necessary for all sectors to grow for any economy, The pharma sector is growing at a fast pace and it will create huge job opportunities in the coming days. The automobile industry is also growing very fast. Both these industries are going to further develop in the coming days. “The tourism sector is likely to contribute over Rs 20 lakh crore to Indian economy by 2030. It can create 13-14 crore new jobs.”

Modi went on to say that several changes have also been made in recruitment process for paramilitary forces to open new avenues for the youth.

“There is a lot of discussion on the importance of food processing industry these days. India’s food processing market stood at Rs 26 lakh crore last year. In the next three years, this sector will be worth Rs 35 lakh crore,” Modi said. He further said that the nation is focusing on other electronic gadgets along with mobile phones. “We are about to repeat the same success in IT hardware production sector like we did in the mobile phone sector,” the Prime Minister informed.