Vijay’s son turns filmmaker

Lyca Productions has announced its new project, directed by debutant Jason Sanjay Vijay, son of actor Vijay.

Confirming the news, Producer A Subaskaran, Lyca Productions, says, “Lyca Productions has always strived with utmost faith on young and fresh minds, who we believe, are the game changers of any film industry. We are happy to announce that Mr. Jason Sanjay Vijay will direct our next project, which has a unique story premise and an engrossing experience. Jason has a perfect academic background in BA (Hons) Screenwriting in London followed by a Film Production Diploma at Toronto Film School. When he narrated the script, we were totally satisfied as it gave us a cinematic feel. It’s great to see that he has specialized in screenwriting and direction, but has understood the complete production, which we believe is an essential quality that every filmmaker should master. We are looking forward to a wonderful experience working with Jason Sanjay Vijay. The film will have emerging stars in its cast, and we are in talks with top-league technicians from the industry to be a part of this project.”

Director Jason Sanjay Vijay says, “It’s an honor to get the opportunity to direct my first film for a prestigious production house like Lyca Productions. It has been a hub of encouraging talents and has created a stream of new filmmakers. I am glad that they liked my script, and have given me complete creative freedom to materialize it. We are now in talks with the emerging stars of the industry and some happening technicians. I thank Subaskaran sir for this opportunity, which gives me immense excitement and huge responsibility coalescing together. I also take this opportunity to thank Mr Tamil kumaran who had been of a very great support to visualise my dreams of being a director “.