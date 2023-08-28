Vijayalakshmi files police complaint seeking Seeman’s arrest

NT Bureau

Actress Vijayalakshmi today filed a fresh complaint with Chennai police alleging that she was in relationship with Naam Thamizhar convenor Seeman and that he cheated her even after promising to marry her.

In her complaint, she urged the police to arrest Seeman for cheating her and allegedly threatening her through phone

It may be recalled that in the past few years, Vijayalakshmi has been issuing statements and even moved the court charging that she was cheated by Seeman. In 2020, Vijayalakshmi attempted suicide alleging harassment and bullying by followers of Naam Thamizhar party leader Seeman and Panangattu Padai’s Hari Nadar.

Addressing media persons today, Vijayalakshmi said, ‘Even after several years, no action has been taken on her complaint against Seeman. Hence I chose to knock the doors of police. I have faith in DMK government and the police. The earlier AIADMK government for reasons unknown did not proceed with the enquiry’.