Confusion over Vinayaka Chaturthi fete holiday

Though Vinayaka Chaturthi is being celebrated this year on 18 September, the State government announcing 17 September as holiday for thei festival has created confusion.

In a press release, Hindu Munnani leader Kadeswara Subramaniam, said, ‘ Wonder whey the TN govt went ahead and announced 17 September as Vinayaka Chaturthi day in its official calender. We pointed out the mistake in January itself. Unfortunately no action has been taken against untill today’.

We request the government to make the necessary changes now at least to ensure there is no confusion in celebrating Vinayaka Chaturthi, he added.