Minor change in phase 2 of Annamalai’s padayatra

TN BJP.chief Annamalai who began his padayatra last month will resume it’s second leg beginning 4 September.

Three will be minor changes in second leg of his padayatra, says senior leader of the party Amar Prasad Reddy.

He said, ‘Based on the feedback, Annamalai received during his first phase of padayatra, we have proposed to meet achievers in every constituency during mornings. Also listen to grievances of people in the constituency during morning. After 2 pm, padayatra will people and cases will begin and continue till 8 pm, he added.