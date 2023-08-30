Kamal return from US next week, to speed up political activities

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan will return from US next week. Sources say that he would begin his political work and conduct meeting TK reach out to public with just few months left for LS polls.

Reports say that he may contest in South Chennai or Kovai this Lok Sabha polls. His party workers have already commenced work in this regard. Much recently Kamal Haasan has been taking sides with Congress and DMK.

His visit to meet Rahul during Bharat Jodo Yatra and the meeting with DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin are said to be his efforts to join UPA, say reports.