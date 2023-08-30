Home Technology Twitter’s renaming as X saw its weekly active users drop The X app fell four spots in the Overall category rankings to No 36 earlier this month as its installs decreased by 8 per cent IANS 29 Aug 2023 11:21 AM Advertisement Rebranded Twitter logo SAN FRANSISCO: Twitter’s renaming as X by Elon Musk saw its weekly active users drop 4 per cent over the following weeks after the exercise. The X app fell four spots in the Overall category rankings to No 36 earlier this month as its installs decreased by 8 per cent, according to data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. That included a decline across both iOS and Android, down 22 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively. Average user time spent and sessions on X fell 5 per cent after the rebranding. “Twitter rebranded to X earlier this week and saw mixed reactions from its users with some notably voicing dissatisfaction with the abandonment of the classic blue bird logo,” said the report. However, installs for the Twitter Lite app, designed for emerging markets, went up after the name change, reports TechCrunch, citing the data.