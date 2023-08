Aamir Khan is all set to make a comeback into acting with a yet-untitled film, which has been locked for Christmas 2024 and will be clashing with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome 3’. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X, formerly called X, where he announced the film. He even shared that the pre-production of the film is ongoing and it goes on floors on 20 January, 2024.

Aamir hit the pause button from acting after the debacle of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.