INDIA alliance resolve to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election jointly

The constituent parties in the Opposition INDIA alliance on Friday decided to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election together “as far as possible”, said the alliance’s resolution taken during its third strategic meeting being held in Mumbai. “We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take,” said the resolution. The resolution also said that the parties will “organize public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance”. INDIA alliance also decided to coordinate among themselves on political communication and media strategies and will campaign with the theme ‘Judega Bharat, Jiteega India’ in different languages. “We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to coordinate our respective communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme in different languages,” the resolution said.