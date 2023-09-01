Oppn leaders slam ‘One Nation, One Election’ move, call it ‘BJP’s ploy for early polls’

Opposition leaders on Friday slammed the government’s move to set up a committee to study feasibility of “one nation, one election”, alleging it would pose a threat to the federal structure of the country.

CPI leader D Raja said Prime Minister Narendra Modi always talks about India being mother of democracy and then how can the government take a unilateral decision without discussing with other political parties.

Priyanka Kakkar of the Aam Aadmi Party said this shows the “panic” in the ruling party after they saw the unity of opposition parties under INDIA bloc. “First they reduced LPG prices by Rs 200 and now the panic is so much that they are thinking of amending the Constitution. They have realised that they are not winning the upcoming elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the country is already one and no one is questioning that. “We demand fair election, not ‘one nation one election’. This move of ‘one nation one election’ is being brought to divert the attention from our demand of fair election,” he added.