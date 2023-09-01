Vikram lander records natural event on moon, says ISRO

The Instrument of Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on Chandrayaan-3’s lander module Vikram recorded a natural event that occurred on the lunar surface on August 26, the source of which is still under investigation, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Thursday.

“The Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on the Chandrayaan 3 Lander is the first instance of a Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon. It has recorded the vibrations occurring due to the movements of Rover and other payloads,” ISRO said.

Taking to social media platform X, the space agency said, “Additionally, it has recorded an event, appearing to be a natural one, on August 26, 2023. The source of this event is under investigation.”