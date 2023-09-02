Modi can’t order an inquiry on Adani, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Adani group stock manipulation charges. Addressing gathering of over one lakh youth at an event organised by the Chhattisgarh led the Congress government, Gandhi said, “PM Modi can’t order an inquiry on the Adani because if it’s done and truth comes out, the loss will not be for Adani but for someone else.” He said that the PM Modi led Centre has broken the economic backbone of the country, and he has been working for a selected group of business giants.