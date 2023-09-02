“This is like a dream coming true”: Project director of Aditya-L1

Addressing fellow scientists at ISRO to cheers and claps after the successful launch of the country’s first solar mission — Aditya L1 — Nigar Shaji, the director of the project, said on Saturday that it was like a dream coming true. Shaji said, “It feels like a dream coming true. I am extremely happy that Aditya L-1 has been injected successfully (into the designated orbit) by the PSLV. Aditya L-1 has successfully embarked on its 125-day journey.” “As and when the Aditya L-1 fulfills all its mission objectives, it will be an asset for the country as well the global scientific community. I want to thank the entire (ISRO) team for their support and guidance in making this mission possible,” the project director of the Aditya L1 mission added.