“We have reached Moon, soon will reach near Sun,” Amit Shah

As the countdowns begin for the launch of the country’s maiden solar mission — Aditya-L1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that we have reached the Moon and soon will reach near the Sun. Shifting the focus to its next space odyssey after successfully placing a lander on the moon’s uncharted South Pole region, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set for the country’s maiden solar mission — Aditya-L1. “We have achieved many things in 75 years. We have reached the Moon and soon will reach near the Sun. But this is not enough,” Amit Shah said during the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ event. He further praised the scientists and said that Chandrayaan-3 had reached the South Pole of the Moon.