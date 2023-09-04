Flyover at Cathedral Road name after Dr M Balamuralikrishna

The Greater Chennai Corporation has named a flyover at Cathedral Road after legendary carnatic vocalist Dr M Balamuralikrishna, a resolution passed in the council meeting. The Greater Chennai Corporation has named a flyover at Cathedral Road after legendary carnatic vocalist Dr M Balamuralikrishna, a resolution passed in the council meeting.

M Balamurali Krishna was an Indian Carnatic vocalist, musician, multi-instrumentalist, playback singer, composer, and character actor.He was awarded the Madras Music Academy’s Sangeetha Kalanidhi in 1978. He has garnered two National Film Awards (1976, 1987), the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1975, the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honor in 1991, for his contribution towards arts, the Mahatma Gandhi Silver Medal from UNESCO in 1995, the Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Government in 2005, the Sangeetha Kalanidhi by Madras Music Academy, and the Sangeetha Kalasikhamani in 1991, by the Fine Arts Society, Chennai to name a few.